Columbus shooting: Protesters call for abolition, defunding of law enforcement, reports say

Protesters gathered again in Columbus to demonstrate against the fatal officer-involved shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, chanting her name and calling for the defunding of the city’s police department, reports say.

The 16-year-old appeared to attack two other females with a knife on Tuesday before Officer Nicholas Rearden discharged his firearm, fatally striking her, body camera footage shows. Rearden, who been on the force since December 2019, has now been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The demonstrations began Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Ohio State University, where organizers told a crowd of more than 400 people that the protest was for the abolition of police, The Lantern student newspaper reports.

The crowd then went inside the Ohio Union student activity center and staged a 16-minute sit-in -- symbolizing Bryant’s age – before marching toward the Ohio Statehouse, where they chanted her name and called for the defunding of the Columbus Police Department, the newspaper adds.

Other demonstrators at the statehouse chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Say her name: Ma'Khia Bryant!," according to 10TV.

A vigil reportedly was held for Bryant around 7:30 p.m. before protesters further marched around the city, making their way past the Columbus Police headquarters and the Ohio Supreme Court.

A video taken of the demonstrators also showed a line of cars honking their horns.

At one point, FOX28 Columbus captured video of a car racing around in circles in the middle of an intersection with its tires screeching.

There were no immediate reports of violence or unrest during Wednesday night’s demonstrations. The Columbus Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

