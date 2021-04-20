Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 person dead in Ohio

An officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon left one person dead, FOX 28 reports.

Police were originally called to the scene on the east side of the city around 3:45 p.m. on a report of an attempted stabbing, according to the local news outlet.

Videos posted by local news reporters and bystanders showed a chaotic scene. The shooting occurred just before a verdict was announced in the shooting death of George Floyd, for which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder.

The victim in the Columbus shooting, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Protesters were gathering near the location of the shooting as investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations worked the scene.

Another Columbus police officer is facing a murder charge for a fatal shooting. Officer Adam Coy shot Andre Hill on Dec. 22 as Hill was emerging from a garage holding up a cell phone, officials previously said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.