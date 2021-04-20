Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 person dead in Ohio

The victim has not been identified

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon left one person dead, FOX 28 reports. 

Police were originally called to the scene on the east side of the city around 3:45 p.m. on a report of an attempted stabbing, according to the local news outlet. 

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE 

Videos posted by local news reporters and bystanders showed a chaotic scene. The shooting occurred just before a verdict was announced in the shooting death of George Floyd, for which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim in the Columbus shooting, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly before 5:30 p.m. 

A crowd gathers at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio.

A crowd gathers at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio. (@LaceyCrisp / WBNS)

Protesters were gathering near the location of the shooting as investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations worked the scene. 

Another Columbus police officer is facing a murder charge for a fatal shooting. Officer Adam Coy shot Andre Hill on Dec. 22 as Hill was emerging from a garage holding up a cell phone, officials previously said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money