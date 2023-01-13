Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Columbia, Missouri police fatally shoot man who rushed at officers with knife

MO suspect accused of assaulting several people in mobile home community

Associated Press
A man accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park was fatally shot by police after a long standoff when he rushed at officers with a knife, police said.

Two officers fired at Jordan Pruyn, 28, Wednesday night, Columbia Police spokesman Christian Tabak said at a news conference Thursday.

Officers initially responded to a report that a man had assaulted several people near the Stonegate Mobile Home Community. Tabak said Pruyn discarded a firearm when officers arrived but efforts to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful and he barricaded himself inside a mobile home.

1 DEAD, 2 INJURED IN MO POLICE CHASE

A Missouri police officer fatally shot a man accused of assaulting several people in a mobile home community. The suspect was running towards officers with a knife when he was shot. 

Pruyn stopped communicating for several hours, but then came out and ran toward officers with a knife, Tabak said. He was declared dead at a hospital.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said one of the officers has 18 years of experience and the other about four years.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting and Columbia police will conduct an internal investigation, the chief said.