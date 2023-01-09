Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

1 dead, 2 injured in MO police chase

The chase started in Kansas City, Kansas, and ultimately led to a collision in Kansas City, Missouri.

Associated Press
One person died and two people are injured after an SUV being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle early Sunday.

One person was killed and two were injured in a vehicle collision during a police chase in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday after officers from Kansas City, Kansas, pursued a GMC Terrain that had been taken in an armed robbery into Kansas City, Missouri.

The GMC was traveling at a high speed when it went through a red light and struck a Nissan Altima, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina.

A passenger in the front of the Nissan died at the scene of the crash. The Nissan's driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The GMC driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.