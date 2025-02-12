Colorado's top 10 drug criminals arrested, facing deportation under DEA operation

The DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division said 10 of Colorado’s worst drug criminals were arrested under "Operation Return to Sender" and handed over to immigration enforcement. Their efforts have led to the arrest of more than 90 people over the past 16 days.

DEA RMFD said on social media that at least three of those arrested were part of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).

The 10 suspects whose photos were provided are some of the most serious criminals arrested, but a DEA spokesperson said there are worse offenders in the remaining 80-some suspects.

The 10 have been placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and will likely face deportation. Not all 90 people arrested were undocumented citizens and their cases cannot be discussed due to ongoing investigations.

They face charges ranging from kidnapping to fentanyl distribution to child sexual assault.

At least four of those arrested were taken into custody during an ICE raid at a makeshift nightclub in January.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said he is working daily with law enforcement partners to build an "Army of Good to Defeat the Evil" in order to keep Americans safe.

Pullen told Fox News that law enforcement agencies have been told to work together since President Donald Trump took office.

"We are collaborating in ways we never have before. We are taking the information in DEA’s tank and ICE’s tank and HSI’s tank and the FBI and are putting it all together and we are collaborating [in] ways we have never seen before in my entire career."

Since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, ICE raids have detained thousands of illegal aliens nationwide.

The Trump administration has pushed ICE to increase the number of arrests per day from a few hundred to at least 1,200, according to a previous report by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.