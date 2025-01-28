Colorado drug bust uncovers cartel-connected illegal aliens, approximately 130k fentanyl pills

A drug bust near Denver, Colorado, on Monday resulted in the arrest of two cartel-connected illegal aliens and the seizure of various drugs, including a very large stash of fentanyl pills.

In a joint operation, the Drug Enforcement Agency's Rocky Mountain Field Division (RMFD) and the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in the Denver area on Monday morning.

Videos posted on the RMFD's X account showed law enforcement officers approaching and then breaching the door to a first-level apartment.

The agency said the raid uncovered two illegal aliens connected to the Sinaloa and Jalisco Mexican cartels, approximately 130,000 fentanyl pills and some cocaine, meth and heroin.

The two men, who were not identified by name, were arrested.

"Message to the bad guys: the next door we kick in just may be yours," RMFD captioned one of its videos from the bust.

This operation comes one day after the DEA took dozens of illegal aliens into custody after raiding a makeshift nightclub in the Denver area associated with the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Since President Donald Trump took office last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have detained thousands of illegal aliens nationwide.

On Monday alone, ICE said 1,179 people were arrested, and 853 immigration detainers were lodged.

The Trump administration is pushing ICE to increase the number of arrests per day from a few hundred to between at least 1,200 to 1,500 people, according to a previous report by Fox News Digital.