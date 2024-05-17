Expand / Collapse search
Colorado tanker truck erupts in flames, video shows, following Interstate-70 crash that left 1 dead

Raging inferno caught on video outside of Denver after car, truck collide

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
A raging inferno unfolded along Interstate-70 outside of Denver, Colorado, after a car crashed into a tanker truck. (Credit: @belkoracin/TMX)

A video has captured vehicles turning around and heading in the wrong direction on Interstate-70 in Colorado after a tanker truck burst into flames following an accident. 

One person was killed in the fiery wreck outside of Denver on Thursday and the busy roadway was shut down for hours as first responders cleaned up the scene. 

"Initial info indicates a westbound semi overheated and parked on the right shoulder. A car crashed into the trailer," the Colorado State Patrol said on X. 

Footage taken by a driver in the area showed a raging inferno blocking Interstate-70.  

Interstate-70 tanker truck fire

A tanker truck is seen on fire on Thursday, May 17, on Interstate-70 outside of Denver, Colorado. (@belkoracin/TMX )

Vehicles can be heard honking as they turned around, with black smoke from the fire billowing into the sky. 

The Colorado State Patrol said "spilled fuel flowed through a culvert and across eastbound lanes" and that the culvert "needs to be inspected for damage from the fire." 

Aftermath of I-70 tanker truck fire

The remains of a tanker truck after a crash on Colorado's main east-west highway near Denver on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The crash sparked a massive fire. (AP/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The tanker truck involved in the accident was carrying diesel and gasoline, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer told The Associated Press. 

Smoke and flames from I-70 tanker truck fire in Colorado

The operator of the tanker truck has been hospitalized following the crash and fire. The driver of the vehicle that struck the tanker truck has died, authorities say. The crash happened in Morrison, a town near Denver, Colorado.  (@belkoracin/TMX)

The driver of the car was killed in the collision while the truck driver has been taken to a local hospital, authorities say. 

Firefighters respond to Colorado tanker truck fire

Firefighters respond to the scene of the tanker truck fire along Interstate-70 in Colorado on Thursday. (AP/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

"Several small fires have been extinguished, and a Hazmat team has been requested," the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. 

