Colorado tanker truck erupts in flames, video shows, following Interstate-70 crash that left 1 dead

A video has captured vehicles turning around and heading in the wrong direction on Interstate-70 in Colorado after a tanker truck burst into flames following an accident.

One person was killed in the fiery wreck outside of Denver on Thursday and the busy roadway was shut down for hours as first responders cleaned up the scene.

"Initial info indicates a westbound semi overheated and parked on the right shoulder. A car crashed into the trailer," the Colorado State Patrol said on X.

Footage taken by a driver in the area showed a raging inferno blocking Interstate-70.

DRIVER IN FLORIDA CRASH THAT KILLED 8 MEXICAN WORKERS TOLD TROOPERS HE SMOKED MARIJUANA OIL, TOOK MEDS: REPORT

Vehicles can be heard honking as they turned around, with black smoke from the fire billowing into the sky.

The Colorado State Patrol said "spilled fuel flowed through a culvert and across eastbound lanes" and that the culvert "needs to be inspected for damage from the fire."

FORMER OBAMA CAMPAIGN WORKER AND WIFE KILLED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA VEHICLE CRASH

The tanker truck involved in the accident was carrying diesel and gasoline, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer told The Associated Press.

The driver of the car was killed in the collision while the truck driver has been taken to a local hospital, authorities say.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Several small fires have been extinguished, and a Hazmat team has been requested," the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.