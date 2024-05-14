Former Obama campaign worker and wife killed in Southern California vehicle crash

A former Obama campaign worker was killed last week in a car crash in Southern California along with her wife, according to friends and colleagues.

Peggy Moore, 60, and Hope Wood, 48, died Friday night when the Jeep pickup truck they were in collided with a Chrysler sedan on State Route 76 in Fallbrook, 55 miles north of San Diego. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said the Jeep was traveling westbound when it collided with a sedan traveling in the opposite direction.

The cause of Wood's death was blunt force trauma and torso trauma, as well as the unidentified 60-year-old man driving the Jeep. The driver of the sedan was also killed, officials said. The driver of the sedan swerved into the highway’s westbound lanes, striking a white Jeep Gladiator. The head-on crash caused a silver Toyota Camry behind the Jeep to be involved in a minor sideswipe, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement to FOX San Francisco.

Moore worked on former President Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and was an advisor to former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. In 2019, Moore and Hope started the political consulting firm Hope Action Change.

The couple championed same-sex causes and campaigned to prevent a state ballot proposition aimed at invalidating same-sex marriages from passing.

"I’m heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Peggy Moore and Hope Wood. Peggy was a friend, an activist, and one of the best organizers I knew. Her passion and fight for justice and equality is what brought her and Hope together," U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., said in a statement. "Both Peggy and Hope made an impact on our community, on our city, on our state, and on our nation that will be felt for generations to come."

Rusty Hicks, the chair of the California Democratic Party, said he was saddened by Moore's death.

"She was an incredible political talent & member of Team CADEM who brought a passion for organizing & a commitment to justice every single day," Hicks wrote on X. "Our thoughts are with her family & the many friends who loved her. Rest In Power, Peggy."

The California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.