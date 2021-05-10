Colorado Springs shooting: Police search for motive

Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., are working to determine a motive after a gunman walked into a birthday party inside a mobile home early Sunday and opened fire, killing six people and then himself.

"My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and to be here for you with an unwavering support," Vince Niski, the chief of the Colorado Springs Police Department, said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

FLORIDA MALL SHOOTING LEAVES MULTIPLE PEOPLE INJURED AFTER FIGHT BREAKS OUT

The name of the gunman and the victims have not been officially released. The newspaper reported that the shooting broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday, and responding officers located six dead adults along with one who suffered serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

There were children inside the home who were hysterically crying, but they were not targeted, the report said.

The gunman is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the female victims, the report said. He arrived at the party, which was attended by an extended family, and opened fire, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freddy Marquez, one of the partygoers who left early because hiss wife had work in the morning, told the Denver Post that the guests were all members of the same family.

He said his wife lost her mother and two brothers in the shooting. The report said the children who were at the party are now staying with relatives.

One of the witnesses said they knew the gunman and described him as "quiet" and "serious," according to the Gazette.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident was Colorado’s worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

"The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating," Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday, "especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today."

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Anonymous tips can also be given to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report