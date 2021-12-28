Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Colorado shooting spree: 5 killed, including gunman, officer injured

The first shooting occurred in Denver, which resulted in the deaths of two women, police say

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Colorado authorities say the gunman who went on a two-hour shooting spree Monday around Denver and the suburb of Lakewood is one of the five fatalities that resulted from the spate of violence, a report said.

An officer from Lakewood was injured in a shootout with the suspect and was rushed to a nearby hospital, Fox 31 reported. Authorities said they are searching an area in Belmar for possible additional suspects. 

The first shooting occurred in Denver, which resulted in the deaths of two women, police said, according to the station. Another man was injured. There was a separate shooting that resulted in another man’s death in another location in the city. Two people—including the suspect—were pronounced dead after another shooting in Lakewood, police said.

"This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Paul Pazen, the Denver Police chief said, according to Fox 31. He said the department does not believe there is a threat to the community. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

