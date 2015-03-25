Colorado shooting families, victims rededicate Aurora movie theater with remembrance ceremony

The Colorado movie theater where a gunman killed 12 people and injured 70 others is reopening with a private event for victims and officials.

Cinemark is reopening the Aurora theater where James Holmes is accused of staging the massacre on July 20. Victims and officials were invited to a brief ceremony Thursday evening to reopen the cinema.

Victims and their families also were invited to visit the remodeled theater earlier this week.

Aurora's mayor, Steve Hogan, says a community survey showed overwhelming support for reopening the theater.

Some victims say it's important to reclaim the theater as part of the healing process. Others refused the invitation to attend.