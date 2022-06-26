Expand / Collapse search
Colorado pregnancy center vandalized, set ablaze hours after Supreme Court announced abortion decision: police

The Supreme Court announced it was overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case on Friday

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities are investigating a fire that was set at a pregnancy center in Longmont, Colorado, early Saturday morning as arson, police said.

Longmont Public Safety responded to a dispatch call of a fire at Life Choices shortly after 3 a.m. Officers who arrived at the scene said the building sustained "fire and heavy smoke damage."

Officials also said the front of the building was vandalized with black spray paint.

Longmont Public Safety responded to a dispatch call of a fire at Life Choices shortly after 3 a.m. on June 25, 2022. Officers said the front of the building was vandalized with black spray paint. "If abortion aren't (sic) safe, neither are you," reads a spray-painted message near the front entrance.

"If abortion aren't (sic) safe, neither are you," a spray-painted message near the front entrance reads, according to photos taken at the scene.

Police are investigating the fire at the pregnancy center as arson. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Longmont Public Safety responded to calls of a fire at the Life Choices pregnancy center in Longmont, Colorado on June 25th, 2022. 

Investigators have encouraged residents and businesses in the area to provide any surveillance footage that may assist in their investigation.

Public Safety also requested anyone with information on identifying whoever may be responsible to call them at (303) 774-3700.

The incident in Longmont happened after a majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The decisions, along with so-called trigger laws that went into effect in nearly two dozen states, have sparked protests and acts of violence in cities across the country.

