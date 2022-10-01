Expand / Collapse search
Colorado police say car fatally hit man using walker who tripped over sidewalk and fled the scene

Colorado police said that the incident happened on Thursday

By Adam Sabes
Police in Colorado are looking for the driver of a car who allegedly hit a man who was using a walker and tripped over a sidewalk.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday at about 8:51 p.m. when a man who was using a walker tripped on the sidewalk, and fell onto the street, according to witnesses.

When a motorist stopped to help the man, a separate car hit the fallen man and kept driving.

The man was initially listed in critical condition, but the police department announced on Saturday that he passed away.

Police in Colorado are looking for the driver of a car who allegedly hit a man who was using a walker and tripped over a sidewalk. (Wheat Ridge Police Department)

Police in Colorado are looking for the driver of a car who allegedly hit a man who was using a walker and tripped over a sidewalk. (Wheat Ridge Police Department)

Police haven't located the driver of the car that fatally hit the man and are asking witnesses for help.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to call 303-980-7300.

