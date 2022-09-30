CO police officer expected to survive after he was shot in the neck

A police officer is expected to survive after being shot in the neck during a confrontation that left a suspect dead at a busy intersection just north of Denver.

Investigators with the Broomfield Police Department say Denver's fugitive unit located a suspect in a homicide investigation Thursday afternoon. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was driving south on a major road when he crashed into another vehicle as he tried to make a turn, KUSA-TV reported.

Police say he got out of his car after it spun out and tried to take another vehicle with someone inside but was unsuccessful. He then shot at officers, who fired back and killed him.

The Denver Police Department tweeted that the injured officer is in stable condition from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck area. No other information has been released.