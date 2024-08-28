Colorado police hope missing puppies hold key to dog breeder’s suspicious death: ‘This is such a rare case’

Colorado police hope a missing litter of purebred Doberman puppies could be the key to solving the suspicious death of a decorated dog breeder, "a rare case" that left the dog community with jaws on the ground, one expert said.

Paul Peavey, 57, was found dead on his 110-acre Idaho Springs property by a search party of concerned family members on Saturday.

Although his three adult dogs were unharmed and brought to an area animal shelter, sheriff's office communication manager Jenny Fulton said on Wednesday that his latest litter of as many as 10 puppies was nowhere to be found.

Police believe the animals, each of which was microchipped, were sold on social media. Anyone who has purchased a Doberman puppy in the Colorado area since Peavey was last seen alive on Aug. 19 is asked to contact the department or bring the animal to a shelter or veterinary office where it can be scanned.

"This is such a rare case that our jaws were on the ground," American Kennel Club spokesperson Brandi Hunter Munden told Fox News Digital. "We don't see this – this is not what the sport is made of. It's tragic to see that this man lost his life, especially because he dedicated his life to dogs. This is not typical behavior among dog breeders. This is definitely different."

Fulton said Peavey delivered two litters this summer, and anyone who purchased an animal directly from Peavey's Elite European Dobermans business since June is also asked to contact Clear Creek County detectives. The department wrote in its social media post that "this will help [them] determine how many puppies are unaccounted for."

"We've gotten over 40 tips related to this investigation; probably 25 of those are related to puppies," Fulton said. "Of those, there are probably half a dozen who have purchased a puppy from Paul."

The department has not disclosed the condition that Peavey was found in, only saying that they suspect foul play was involved in his death. Fulton said further information will be released after his autopsy.

"We haven't quite come to a determination on motive yet," Fulton said.

Police do not believe that there is a danger to the public, the department wrote in its press release.

"Dog flipping" – the practice of stealing high-value dogs and selling them on Craigslist for a profit – is on the rise in many parts of the United States, according to the FACE Foundation (Foundation for Animal Care and Education).

Although it's rare, breeders have fallen victim to mass thefts of their purebred dogs. In 2022, for example, a Long Island, New York, dog breeder's home was broken into by thieves, according to ABC 7, and five French bulldog puppies and two adult dogs were stolen.

"Normally, a dog theft is something quick; they snatch the dog away because it's outside, from its human. But you generally don't hear about breeders being targeted in this way," Munden said.

Victims of dog flipping are generally targeted in advance, Munden said.

"Someone is aware that they have a litter or an expensive dog breed. It's someone who had to pay attention," she said.

Dog trainer Tom Davis told Fox News Digital that purebred Dobermans sell for between $1,000 and $5,000.

Although Peavey did not disclose pricing for his dogs on his website, he priced stud services from his prized male, Jax Maximus Von Zipper, at $7,500.