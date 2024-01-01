Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Colorado mother accused of murdering 2 children appears in UK court

The CO suspect disappeared as police prepared to arrest her but was apprehended in London

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • Kimberlee Singler, a Colorado mother, suspected of killing two children and injuring another, made an initial court appearance in London.
  • Singler faces extradition to the U.S. on charges including two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
  • She was apprehended in the Kensington section of London on Saturday.

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third made an initial court appearance Monday in London, where she was arrested over the weekend.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court facing extradition to the U.S. on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

Singler disappeared as Colorado police prepared to arrest her in the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, who were found slain Dec. 19 during what was reported as a burglary.

COLORADO MOTHER ACCUSED OF MURDERING 2 CHILDREN, ARRESTED IN UK: POLICE

Singler had minor injuries and a wounded 11-year-old daughter was hospitalized for several day before being released.

Colorado crime scene

Police tape marks a crime scene where Colorado Springs police found children dead inside a condo of the Palomino Ranch Point complex after responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary on Dec. 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and wounding a third was arrested on Dec. 30, in the United Kingdom, authorities said. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP, File)

Singler was initially treated as a crime victim and had cooperated with police. But officers could not locate her when they went to arrest her Dec. 26.

COLORADO WOMAN WANTED BY FBI FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF 2 CHILDREN, ATTEMPTED MURDER OF THIRD

Police nabbed her Saturday in the Kensington section of London.

She had been in a long-running legal dispute over the children with her ex-husband, according to court records.