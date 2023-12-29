Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Colorado woman wanted by FBI for alleged murder of 2 children, attempted murder of third

The CO suspect is wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder and child abuse

Associated Press
Published
close
FBI director sounds alarm on terror threat: ‘Blinking lights everywhere’ Video

FBI director sounds alarm on terror threat: ‘Blinking lights everywhere’

‘Outnumbered’ panel discusses heightened concerns from FBI Director Christopher Wray about potential terrorist activity

  • A 35-year-old Colorado woman named Kimberlee Singler is being sought by authorities for the suspected killing of her two young children.
  • Singler, from Colorado Springs, is wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, and child abuse, according to an arrest warrant issued by the city.
  • She was last seen on Dec. 24, and an arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 26.

A Colorado woman was being sought Thursday on suspicion of killing her two young children and wounding a third, authorities said.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, of Colorado Springs is wanted on an arrest warrant alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse, according to a statement from the city.

Colorado Springs police answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of Singler's 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, the statement said.

MURDER CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST JAILED COLORADO MAN AFTER AUTOPSY DETERMINES GIRLFRIEND'S ACTUAL CAUSE OF DEATH

Singler was found injured along with her 11-year-old daughter. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the statement said.

FBI seal

The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquaters on March 9, 2007, in Washington, DC. The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded," the statement said.

COLORADO MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR KILLING HIS BROTHER WITH A SWORD: DA

Singler was last seen on Dec. 24. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 26.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler, said Vikki Migoya of the agency's Denver office.