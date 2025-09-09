Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Arizona

Colorado man dies after car drives over rim of Grand Canyon National Park

Park rangers recovered Steven Bradley's body after helicopter airlift operation

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Colorado man died on Sunday after his car went over the edge of the rim at Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and plunged hundreds of feet, authorities said.

Park rangers learned at around 12:40 p.m. that a car with a single occupant had plunged over the rim near South Kaibab Trailhead, the National Park Service (NPS) said Monday.

Rangers immediately responded and recovered his body 300 feet below the rim. 

MISSING HIKER'S BODY FOUND ON WYOMING MOUNTAIN RANGE A MONTH AFTER EERIE FINAL TEXT TO WIFE

rangers peering over edge of rim

Search and rescue responders standing at the edge of the rim near the South Kaibab Trailhead on Sunday Sept. 7, 2025. (National Park Service)

NPS identified the man as Steven "Drew" Bradley, 27, of Federal Heights, Colorado.

A helicopter airlifted Bradley’s body to the rim before it was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Arizona.

South Kaibab Trail

The Colorado River is seen from the South Kaibab Trail along the Grand Canyon South Rim in Arizona on June 21, 2019. (Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MAN SWIMMING ACROSS PENNSYLVANIA RIVER DROWNS NEAR FAMILY PICNIC AREA

NPS did not say how Bradley’s vehicle went over the rim, though it did provide information for those struggling with mental health issues to call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

NPS is investigating the incident along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further information was immediately provided.
Close modal

Continue