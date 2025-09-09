Colorado man dies after car drives over rim of Grand Canyon National Park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Colorado man died on Sunday after his car went over the edge of the rim at Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and plunged hundreds of feet, authorities said.

Park rangers learned at around 12:40 p.m. that a car with a single occupant had plunged over the rim near South Kaibab Trailhead, the National Park Service (NPS) said Monday.

Rangers immediately responded and recovered his body 300 feet below the rim.

NPS identified the man as Steven "Drew" Bradley, 27, of Federal Heights, Colorado.

A helicopter airlifted Bradley’s body to the rim before it was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Arizona.

NPS did not say how Bradley’s vehicle went over the rim, though it did provide information for those struggling with mental health issues to call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

NPS is investigating the incident along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No further information was immediately provided.