Machete attack in Colorado home leaves one dead, three injured

A man in Colorado was taken into custody Tuesday night after a machete attack near Denver left one woman dead and sent three other people to the hospital, according to authorities.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Cherry Circle in Brighton, Colo., around 9:50 p.m. after a neighbor reported hearing screaming coming from the home, Fox 31 Denver reported.

Officers found several people injured inside. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman and two men were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The suspect allegedly hacked several people with a machete and fled from the scene on foot as officers arrived.

He was taken into custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit involving the use of a police K-9 unit and was treated at an area hospital for a dog bite, the Brighton Police Department said in a statement. His name is being withheld by authorities until charges are filed.

The name of the deceased victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified.