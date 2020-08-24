Colorado husband of missing mom says police trying to 'blame it on me'

The husband of a woman missing since Mother's Day said investigators in Colorado have botched the investigation into her disappearance and are now trying to "blame it on me."

In a 25-minute phone interview with KXRM-TV, Barry Morphew offered several theories about why his wife Suzanne went missing after reportedly leaving her Maysville home to go on a May 10th solo bike ride. He insisted he had nothing to do with her vanishing.

“This is the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me,” he said. “But I have got to keep my faith and trust in God. And Suzanne trusted the Lord and if one person got saved from this, she would think it was worth it. And we are just a Godly, loving, caring, family and this thing is just a tragedy.”

He further theorized that the 49-year-old mother of two adult daughters could have been attacked by an animal, run into someone she knows or had an accident.

Morphew was reportedly in Denver at a training course for his volunteer firefighter job at the time of his wife's disappearance. Investigators found his wife's bicycle on a path but little else is known about what happened to her.

During the phone interview, Barry Morphew accused investigators of bungling the case.

“The Sheriff’s Department screwed this whole thing up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me," he said according to the news station.

He accused the Sheriff's Department of mishandling evidence and the scene where officers found her bike.

“There’s no evidence for the investigators to see because the Sheriff’s Department completely obliterated it,” he said.

Morphew said he's avoided speaking publicly on his wife's case because of the negative media attention. The interview was Morphew's first public statements about the disappearance since uploading a video in May to a Facebook page dedicated to finding his wife.

Morphew said he will keep searching for his wife.

"My wife and I have been in love since 1988 and she’s the love of my life," he said. "And I continue to search for her every day and I will until I find her. I promise and I promised my girls that.”