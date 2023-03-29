Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning wife on verge of financial ruin: court papers

The Colorado dentist charged with fatally poisoning his wife, so he could be with his mistress, filed for bankruptcy three years ago despite earning nearly $800,000 in 2018, court papers reveal.

James Craig, 45, was on the verge of financial ruin when he filed for Chapter 11 for himself and his business in 2020, according to documents Fox News Digital obtained from U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Colorado.

Craig was charged with first-degree murder March 19 for spiking 43-year-old Angela Craig's protein shakes with cyanide and arsenic, which left the mother of six brain-dead. She was removed from life support March 18.

COLORADO DENTIST ACCUSED OF POISONING WIFE'S PROTEIN SHAKES TO START NEW LIFE WITH LOVER

Despite earning $778,000 in 2018, Craig had racked up $2.2 million in debt, as his practice, Summberbrook Dental Group, hemorrhaged $120,000 a year, the filings show.

Craig's personal bankruptcy case wrapped up in July while his business' Chapter 11 filing was nearing completion with a final report issued March 1 – five days before Angela first became ill from a pre-workout shake he allegedly prepared for her at their Aurora, Colorado, home.

STEPHEN SMITH DEATH PROBE: SOUTH CAROLINA LAW ENFORCEMENT SAYS ‘PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE’

In 2019, Craig transferred nearly $1.3 million in xtroptions gold to his floundering practice, but the cryptocurrency lost more than $300,000 in value before the year was out. The coin's value has continued to plummet.

Craig allegedly got roped into another ill-advised get-rich-scheme in 2019, according to the Daily Mail.

A federal criminal complaint against James Wolfgramm filed in Utah in January 2022 lists J.C. as a victim who was fleeced out of more than $600,000.

The Daily Mail identified the complainant as James Craig, who purchased three Bitex crypto mining machines from Wolfgramm for $674,998, which he thought would earn him $40,000 a month.

But Wolfgramm never sent Craig the high-powered computers, the complaint says.

PIZZA RECEIPT LEADS MILWAUKEE POLICE TO 12-YEAR-OLD MURDER SUSPECT

It was Craig's desire to be with his orthodontist mistress that allegedly drove him to murder his wife, according to police.

Fox News Digital is withholding the name of his Austin-based mistress, who is not accused of any wrongdoing. Craig appeared in Arapahoe County District Court Thursday and is due back in court April 7.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Angela's brother, Mark Pray, told Fox News Digital in a statement the entire family is "heartbroken."

"She was deeply loved by both the Pray and Craig families, and this is a very difficult time for all of us," he said. "We thank God for the knowledge that we will be able to be reunited with her someday."