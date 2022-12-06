Colorado Club Q accused shooter charged with 305 counts, including murder, bias-motivated crimes and assault

The accused Colorado Club Q shooter has been formally charged with 305 counts on Tuesday, including murder, bias-motivated crimes and assault, according to local news reports.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old suspect in a shooting that injured 22 people – including five fatally – at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs last month, was due to appear Tuesday morning in El Paso County court. Prosecutors announced during the hearing that the charges had been formally filed.

The five people killed in the Nov. 20 shooting were Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance. Police said another 17 people suffered gunshot wounds.

COLORADO CLUB Q SHOOTING SUSPECT IS ‘NON-BINARY,' PUBLIC DEFENDERS SAYS

Aldrich’s attorneys filed court papers saying the suspect identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. During the shooting, Aldrich was reportedly beaten by club patrons who thwarted the attack. A U.S. Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan was credited for helping to disarm the accused gunman.

During a prior Nov. 23 court appearance, Aldrich’s face was heavily bruised and, while he spoke just briefly, he slurred his words and was hunched over, according to The Denver Post.

Aldrich was initially held on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder and five hate-crime charges, but formal charges were not brought until Tuesday. The 305 counts include first-degree murder after deliberation and bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.