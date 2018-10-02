Colorado bowling alley owner dies in pin machine: report

A Colorado bowling alley owner was killed Sunday afternoon while trying to fix a pin setting machine, Colorado Springs’ FOX 21 reported.

Ector Rodriguez, 65, was the owner of the bowling alley Fremont Lanes in Florence, which is about a 3 hours’ drive south of Denver.

An employee said Rodriguez had gone missing for 15 to 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, according to reports. She said she found him trapped in the pin setting machine and called 911.

Police responded to the call around 1:20 p.m. Officers reportedly found Rodriguez not unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neighbors and patrons of the long-established bowling alley described Rodriguez positively.

“He had a bench outside the bowling alley,” said Police Chief Mike DeLaurentis. “Kids would come down from the high school on Monday morning and if they didn’t have money for the pop, he would just give them the pop.”

Police are treating Rodriguez’s death as an accident. No foul play is suspected, they said.