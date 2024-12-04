College students killed in fiery Cybertruck accident day before Thanksgiving

The City of Piedmont has identified the victims of a fatal crash that killed three college students and injured another the day before Thanksgiving.

Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara, recent graduates of Piedmont High School in California, died tragically in a single vehicle collision fully engulfed in flames, according to the Piedmont Police Department.

The PPD were alerted to the accident when they received an alert from an iPhone regarding the collision as well as receiving a 911 call. Responding officers found a Tesla Cybertruck on fire.

Three of the four occupants were killed in the accident. The fourth, identified as 20-year-old, Jordan Miller, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The City of Piedmont released a statement on Tuesday expressing the importance of giving the families space during this hard time.

"I’m moved by the way our small community has come together to offer solace to these families, and to one another, during a time of unimaginable loss," said Piedmont Mayor Jen Cavenaugh. "The outpouring of support on display at Thursday’s Turkey Trot and Friday’s evening vigil was tremendous. Now, we must respect the wishes of the victims’ families to grieve privately."

The families of those killed in the accident released the following statements:

The family of Soren Dixon

"We are devastated at the loss of our beloved son, brother, and friend Soren Dixon. Soren had a boundless enthusiasm for life and was known for his infectious smile, his love of family and friends, his passion for sports, and his deep affection for all animals, especially his dog, Ruby. Soren lit up a room, made friends easily, smiled and laughed often, and had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

"His kind, gentle soul touched everyone around him; he had a wide circle of friends and a close relationship with his brothers Colin and Aidan. He accepted challenges readily, whether in academics or on the athletic field—he was an ambitious, dedicated student and a team player in sports and in life. He will always be in our hearts and in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him."

The family of Jack Nelson

"Our family mourns the loss of our beautiful son and brother, Jack Nelson. Jack was always full of life and made a lasting impact on people through his kindness and joy. He was an exceptional athlete and loved the outdoors, often spending his free time on adventures from the ocean to the mountains.

"More than anything, Jack cared deeply for other people, was a loving and fiercely loyal friend, and had a strong faith he proudly shared through the cross he wore every day. Jack will always be a part of our family. While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him."

The family of Krysta Tsukahara

"We are crushed by our loss of Krysta. Krysta Tsukahara was a graduate of the Piedmont High School Class of 2023 and was a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She was known for her kind and sensitive heart, love for her family and friends, and for her incredible eye for style and design. Krysta was cherished by her family and many friends and was, and is, loved deeply and will forever be missed."

The official cause of the collision is still under investigation, Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said.