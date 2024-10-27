Jerry Jones' kids involved in freak car accident outside stadium before game vs 49ers: report

Members of Jerry Jones’ family were injured after an odd car accident outside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The Athletic reported the "second vehicle in the Jones Family caravan" was hit by a "rising barricade" outside the stadium.

In the car was Jerry’s daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson, his son, Jerry Jones Jr., and Charlotte’s son, Shy Anderson Jr. The report added that Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were evaluated by the Cowboys’ medical staff at the stadium and were able to move to the visiting owners' suite for the game.

That evaluation reportedly found that Charlotte may have suffered a rib injury from the accident, while Jerry Jr. had a head injury, the Jones family told The Athletic.

The Jones family is usually seen at every game during the Cowboys’ season, traveling all over to watch their team go to work no matter the day of the week.

Charlotte Jones serves as the Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief brand officer while also being the first woman to serve as a chairperson of the NFL Foundation, which is responsible for philanthropic efforts throughout the sport.

Jones Jr. is the chief sales and marketing officer as well as executive vice president of the Cowboys.

All three of Jones’ kids are co-owners of the franchise, with Stephen Jones serving as chief operating officer.

The Jones family was heading to the Bay Area in hopes Dak Prescott and the Cowboys would fare better than they did last season at Levi’s Stadium, a 42-10 loss to the 49ers on Oct. 8, 2023.

The Cowboys are 3-3 on the year after getting blown out by the Detroit Lions two weeks ago before going into their bye week.

With the Washington Commanders at 6-2 and the Philadelphia Eagles at 5-2, the Cowboys know they need to keep pace if they wish to contend for the NFC East title, which they won in 2023.

