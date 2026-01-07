Family of Brianna Aguilera sues over alcohol service ahead of death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of Brianna Aguilera, the Texas A&M student who fell to her death from a high-rise apartment in November, is suing two organizations for allegedly overserving alcohol ahead of the 19-year-old's death.

Attorney Tony Buzbee on Tuesday announced a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Travis County against the Austin Blacks Rugby Club and the UT Economics and Business Association.

"It is illegal to serve minors any amount of alcohol in the State of Texas. It is reckless and irresponsible to grossly over-serve a group of minors at a University of Texas football tailgate to the point where those minors lose their physical faculties and ability to control themselves," the lawsuit states.

Aguilera died when she fell from an Austin high-rise apartment following a Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football tailgate at around 1 a.m. Nov. 29, according to police.

A police investigation later determined Aguilera died by suicide despite her family’s claims that she was killed.

According to the filing, the alleged "egregious over-serving of minors" led to Aguilera’s death. Witnesses described her behavior over several hours as "shifting from upbeat to disoriented and ultimately grossly intoxicated," the suit says.

Buzbee said the lawsuit is also intended to support the ongoing investigation into the events of that night by allowing the firm to seek phone and text records, documents and data and to compel witness testimony.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial.

