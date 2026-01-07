Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Family of Brianna Aguilera sues over alcohol service ahead of death

Austin Blacks Rugby Club and UT Economics group accused of illegally serving alcohol to minors at tailgate

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
The family of Brianna Aguilera, the Texas A&M student who fell to her death from a high-rise apartment in November, is suing two organizations for allegedly overserving alcohol ahead of the 19-year-old's death.

Attorney Tony Buzbee on Tuesday announced a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Travis County against the Austin Blacks Rugby Club and the UT Economics and Business Association.

"It is illegal to serve minors any amount of alcohol in the State of Texas. It is reckless and irresponsible to grossly over-serve a group of minors at a University of Texas football tailgate to the point where those minors lose their physical faculties and ability to control themselves," the lawsuit states. 

Aguilera died when she fell from an Austin high-rise apartment following a Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football tailgate at around 1 a.m. Nov. 29, according to police.

POLICE SHOULD BE TAKING 'CLOSER LOOK' AT COLLEGE STUDENT'S DEATH AFTER MOTHER'S ALLEGATIONS: FORMER PROSECUTOR

Brianna Aguilera smiling for a picture

An image provided by the family of the young Texas A&M student, Brianna Aguilera, found dead in Austin over the weekend. (GoFundMe)

A police investigation later determined Aguilera died by suicide despite her family’s claims that she was killed.

Brianna Aguilera takes a selfie in a white shirt

Brianna Aguilera was found dead in an apartment hours after attending a tailgate party. (Facebook/Brie Aguilera)

According to the filing, the alleged "egregious over-serving of minors" led to Aguilera’s death. Witnesses described her behavior over several hours as "shifting from upbeat to disoriented and ultimately grossly intoxicated," the suit says.

Brianna Aguilera smiling while holding a sign

Brianna Aguilera holds a sign congratulating her on her acceptance to Texas A&M. (Instagram/brie.aguilera)

TEXAS A&M STUDENT BRIANNA AGUILERA’S FALL DEATH SPARKS POLICE RESPONSE TO FAMILY’S EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS: REPORT

Buzbee said the lawsuit is also intended to support the ongoing investigation into the events of that night by allowing the firm to seek phone and text records, documents and data and to compel witness testimony.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial.

Fox News Digital’s Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.
