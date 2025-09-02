College student gunned down by ex-boyfriend after months of stalking: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan college student was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend over the weekend, following months of reported stalking as the victim attempted to obtain a restraining order.

Sarah Carroll, 20, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, identified as "Lincoln," on Saturday night at the Woodland Villa Apartments, located approximately 25 miles from Detroit, according to FOX 2.

The man reportedly shot Carroll to death before calling authorities to admit to the killing. He then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life, the outlet reported.

MYRTLE BEACH GIRLFRIEND SHOWED UP AT HOSPITAL AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING BEAU UP FOR MURDER, MOM SAYS

Carroll was in the process of obtaining a restraining order against the man, who had been stalking her for months, according to her mother.

"She was with Lincoln, her ex-boyfriend, for almost a year and they were having trouble," Jennifer Carroll told FOX 2. "He was stalking her for the past two months. And he came here last night, shot her, called 911, said he killed his girlfriend, and then shot himself."

Sarah Carroll did not tell her parents about the stalking, Jennifer Carroll told Click On Detroit.

HAUNTING FOOTAGE SHOWS SUBURBAN MINNEAPOLIS HOME WHERE TRANS GUNMAN PLOTTED SCHOOL ATTACK

"To other parents, watch your kids," the grieving mother said. "Try to get more into their life, try to get them to be open and talk to you."

Carroll was reportedly studying to be a physician’s assistant at Schoolcraft College and received high marks as a student, her father told FOX 2.

"She was a wonderful person," James Carroll said. "She'd light up her room whenever she'd come in. She had a smile that was just brilliant and she was so smart. She was on the dean's list."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CARES MORE ABOUT SON’S DEATH THAN DC COUNCIL, MOTHER OF SLAIN GOP INTERN SAYS

The heartbroken family is asking for donations to help pay for Carroll’s funeral.

"She was only just beginning her journey, and losing her at such a young age is something no family should ever have to go through," her parents wrote in an online fundraiser. "We love and miss her more than words can ever say."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carroll’s family and the Westland Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.