College of Charleston provost's husband killed in robbery try; 2 teens arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested in the shooting death of the husband of a South Carolina college provost, Charleston police confirmed Friday.

Tom DiLorenzo, 63, was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery while walking through downtown Charleston with his wife, College of Charleston Provost Suzanne Austin, early Friday morning, Charleston's WCIV-TV reported.

DiLorenzo had recently retired as provost of the University of North Dakota, the Grand Forks Herald reported. The couple recently moved to South Carolina after Austin accepted her new job, the newspaper reported.

The couple were approached by the youths, ages 15 and 16, just after 6 a.m. They demanded money, with one of the suspects armed with a handgun, police said.

That teen has also been charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a deadly crime.

DiLorenzo was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Austin was not wounded.

The suspects, who initially fled the scene, were being held in juvenile detention, WCIV reported. Their names will not be released because they’re minors.

“Our prayers are with the victim’s family during this terrible time,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement. “We also want to thank the community for the support they’ve given our investigators in this case.”

The investigation is ongoing.