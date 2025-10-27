Expand / Collapse search
College advisor allegedly strangles girlfriend to death, sets home on fire with newborn inside: officials

Kidane Haile allegedly killed Kathleen Carrig before setting their home on fire, leaving newborn son dead

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
A college financial aid advisor in New York is accused of strangling his girlfriend then lighting their shared apartment on fire, leaving authorities to find her four-day-old baby dead.

Kidane Haile, 30, allegedly strangled his girlfriend, Kathleen "Katie" Carrig, 29, to death on Oct. 18 at their apartment in Buffalo, New York, according to a news release by Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane. Officials said that after allegedly killing Carrig, Haile set the apartment on fire, according to BTPM.

Noah Carrig, the couple's four-day-old son, was also found dead at the apartment. His death is still under investigation, Keane said.

Haile was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

Kathleen "Katie" Carrig

Kathleen "Katie" Carrig had just given birth to her newborn son. (Katie Carrig/Facebook)

According to WIVB, Haile was a financial aid advisor at the University at Buffalo. The university said in a statement it doesn't comment on personnel matters.

"The University at Buffalo extends its heartfelt condolences to those who are grieving the horrific loss of loved ones this past weekend," the University at Buffalo said. "The university is aware of the serious charge against Kidane Haile. Although the university cannot comment on specific personnel matters, UB has a robust disciplinary process in place to address instances where an employee may have engaged in criminal activity."

Kidane Haile booking picture

Kidane Haile was charged with second-degree murder. (Erie County District Attorney's Office)

A judge ordered Haile to be held without bail during an arraignment hearing.

University at Buffalo campus picture

Kidane Haile reportedly worked at the University at Buffalo. (Getty Images/Katie Addo)

"We are saddened by tragic death of this young mother and her newborn baby. While this case remains an active investigation, my office has secured an indictment against this defendant who is accused of intentionally killing his girlfriend prior to the fire. We are committed to a thorough examination of the evidence and anticipate filing additional charges against the accused. My thoughts remain with the family of these victims as we continue to seek answers and justice," Keane said.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
