1 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania: police

One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a gunman opened fire at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania during the college's homecoming weekend, according to officials.

The university's police chief, Marc Partee, confirmed at a news conference that one person was killed in the shooting, and six others were wounded and taken to a hospital.

One suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

"Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating," the Chester County District Attorney's Office wrote in a statement. "Please avoid the area at this time."

Lincoln University is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and is located about 45 miles southwest of Philadelphia and about 25 miles west of Wilmington, Delaware.

This weekend marked the school's homecoming festivities, with the main football game taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"I've been briefed on the shooting at Lincoln University tonight, and my Administration has offered our full support to President Allen and local law enforcement," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on social media.

"Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community," the governor added.

The City of Chester, Chester County, Chester County Police Department, Chester County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln University did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates