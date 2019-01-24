Colin Powell says man who helped with blown out tire reminded him of ‘what this country is all about’

A passing driver who Colin Powell said helped him fix a blown-out tire on Wednesday apparently gave more than some assistance – the former White House official said the man “touched my soul.”

The former secretary of state detailed the experience on his Facebook, describing it as having been “a reassuring day.”

Powell was en route to Walter Reed Military Hospital when one of his tires blew out, he said. As he was working on the vehicle, another car arrived.

“As the man got out of his car I could see that he had an artificial leg. He said he recognized me and wanted to help me,” Powell wrote. “We chatted and I learned that he lost his leg in Afghanistan when he worked over there as a civilian employee.”

FLORIDA WOMAN KNITTING AMERICAN FLAG TO HONOR VETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE

After wrapping up the job, Powell and the do-gooder – whose name wasn’t known to Powell until later on – went their separate ways to their appointments at the medical facility, the post said. But not before snapping a “selfie” together, Powell added.

Later that night, Powell said he heard from the man who helped him.

“’Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today because I’ll never forget reading your books,” the message said. “You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow’s generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Powell seemed to appreciate the note, as he thanked Maggert and wrote that he’d “reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great.”

“Let's stop screaming at each other. Let's just take care of each other. You made my day,” he concluded.