Florida woman knitting American flag to honor veterans for their service

A woman in Florida is hoping to take her knitting skills to the next level while also showing her appreciation for service members.

Dawn Barker of Tampa first started knitting an American flag more than a year ago to give back to her country.

"One day it just started and I didn't realize how big it was going to be," she told FOX13. "I didn't think that it would turn into this."

The flag now measures 39 feet by 26 feet, with the blue portion alone measuring 15 feet by 12 feet.

"This is just my contribution to America, that's all it is," she said. "That's all I'm trying to do."

Barker works on her creation "everywhere" -- except when she's at work.

The Tampa resident told FOX13 she plans to eventually donate the flag to Arlington National Cemetary in Virginia.

She also hopes her creation will make it into the Guinness Book of World Records

"Everybody that has served and fought for us and died, it's not for nothing," she said.