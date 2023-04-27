Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Australian cruise passenger who went overboard Hawaii-bound ship

The Royal Caribbean ship, Quantum of the Seas, departed Australia April 12, and is expected to dock in Hawaii on Friday

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for an Australian cruise ship passenger who went overboard as the ship was sailing to Hawaii. 

The passenger went missing Wednesday while on the Quantum of the Seas, a ship operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises

"After reviewing all relevant information of the case and discussing it with the next of kin, the Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to suspend the active search for the passenger aboard the Quantum of the Seas," said Kevin Cooper, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. 

Missing Australian cruise passenger

The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Singapore. A passenger on the ship went overboard this week and a Coast Guard search has been suspended. (AP)

The search for the missing passenger was being conducted 500 miles south of Kailua Kona, Big Island, the Coast Guard said. 

The Coast Guard received a report about a person missing from the ship around 11:03 p.m. Tuesday. The crew remained at the scene to search for the person for two hours before resuming the cruise. 

On Wednesday morning, an aircrew from a C-130 Hercules airplane completed five searches over six hours. 

The ship departed Brisbane, Australia, April 12, and is expected to dock in Honolulu Friday. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.