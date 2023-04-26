Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL
Published

Australian passenger goes overboard on Royal Caribbean cruise ship bound for Hawaii: report

A search was underway for the overboard passenger, an Australian citizen, according to Royal Caribbean Cruises

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Randi Weingarten calls for assault weapons ban akin to Australia, New Zealand Video

Randi Weingarten calls for assault weapons ban akin to Australia, New Zealand

AFT president Randi Weingarten called for an assault weapons ban following the Nashville school shooting, citing Australia and New Zealand as examples.

A search is underway for an Australian passenger who fell off a cruise ship bound for Hawaii, according to the cruise line. 

The man went overboard Wednesday night from the Quantum of the Seas operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises south of the Hawaiian Islands.

"While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard," the cruise line said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities."

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE REVEALS NEW ROUTES FOR 2024 AND 2025: 'ULTIMATE CRUISE VACATION'

Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s new ship, Wonder of the Seas. Another Royal Caribbean ship, the Quantum of the Seas, has a passenger go overboard, according to reports.  (Royal Caribbean International )

Passengers were asked to go back to their rooms to make sure everyone was accounted for. 

The ship has been at sea for 15 days and is expected to dock in Honolulu on Friday. 

The ship departed Brisbane, Australia, on April 12

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.