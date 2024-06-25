Coast Guard rushes to aid people in 'distressed' boat that was 'rapidly sinking'

The U.S. Coast Guard and additional agencies saved two adults and three children from a sinking boat in San Diego Bay Tuesday morning.

In a press release, the government agency announced that they rescued the five individuals off a 34-foot recreational boat, named Tuna Trax, near the entrance of the San Diego Bay at 10:44 a.m.

The Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center received a distress call that all three of the boat’s bilge pumps had failed, and the vessel was taking on water.

The Coast Guard sent a boatcrew to assist the recreational vessel to the rapidly sinking boat, the agency said.

The boatcrew assisted the vessel by providing additional pumps to the distressed boat.

The five individuals and the Tuna Trax were safely escorted to Shelter Cove Marina by the Coast Guard and BoatUS, the agency said.

The U.S. Coast Guard reminded all mariners to regularly inspect and maintain their vessels’ safety equipment.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard San Diego for comment.