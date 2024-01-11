Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska

Coast Guard finds 2 dead, rescues 3 from overturned vessel near Sitka, Alaska

The Sitka Police Department initially notified the Coast Guard of the overturned vessel at approximately 4:48 p.m. Tuesday

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
close
Watch U.S. Coast Guard make daring rescue of couple and dog Video

Watch U.S. Coast Guard make daring rescue of couple and dog

The Coast Guard rescued a couple and their dog after their boat began to sink off the coast of Florida. (Credit: United States Coast Guard)

The United States Coast Guard responded to an overturned vessel near Sitka, Alaska on Tuesday evening, where they found two people dead and rescued three others.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew from Air Station Sitka initially responded to the scene near Chichagof Island at 5:15 p.m. local time, and recovered the three people from the water at approximately 5:50 p.m., according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

They were subsequently transported to the Sitka airport, where they received medical attention.

According to Coast Guard Capt. Darwin Jensen, commander of Sector Southeast Alaska, the two missing people were found the following day deceased in the cabin.

US COAST GUARD SEIZES 2,450 POUNDS OF COCAINE WORTH $32.2 MILLION IN CARIBBEAN SEA

"It was with a heavy heart that we received news about the two people inside the cabin from our Sitka Fire Department search partners," Jensen said. "We send our support and strength to the family members at this time and thank our partner agencies for their assistance in this case."

Helicopter, ship

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew from Air Station Sitka initially responded to the scene near Chichagof Island at 5:15 p.m. local time, the Coast Guard said. (U.S. Coast Guard/ Facebook)

The Sitka Police Department initially notified the Coast Guard watchstanders at the Sector Southeast Alaska command center of the overturned vessel at approximately 4:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon receiving reports of the vessel overturning, Coast Guard Cutters Douglas Denman and Kukui and an HC-130 from Air Station Kodiak responded to the scene on Tuesday.

ALL ABOUT THE COAST GUARD: WHEN IT WAS ESTABLISHED, HOW TO ENLIST AND WHAT THE MILITARY BRANCH DOES

They were able to track the vessel’s drift and began searching the area for other potential survivors. Air Station Sitka conducted additional searches on Tuesday night and Wednesday mornings.

Coast Guard ship

The Sitka Police Department initially notified the Coast Guard watchstanders at the Sector Southeast Alaska command center of the overturned vessel at approximately 4:48 p.m. Tuesday. (U.S. Coast Guard/ Facebook)

By Wednesday afternoon, two individuals remained missing. Sitka Fire Department and Alaska Wildlife troopers then deployed an unmanned underwater drone to search inside the vessel, where they were ultimately located.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Recovery operations for the deceased will commence once on-scene conditions improve, the Coast Guard said.

According to the Coast Guard, the water temperature at the time of the incident was approximately 44 degrees, and air temperature at 31 degrees. Initial weather included winds as 8-10 knot winds, causing 9 ft. seas.