All about the Coast Guard: When it was established, how to enlist and what the military branch does

Each year, Aug. 4 marks the U.S. Coast Guard's birthday. The military branch was first established in 1790 and has been recruiting members to serve our country ever since.

The Coast Guard is one of the six Armed Forces of the United States. The other branches are the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Space Force.

Here is everything you need to know about the Coast Guard in honor of its 233 years of service.

1. How old is the Coast Guard?

The Coast Guard's birthday is celebrated on Aug. 4 each year. This year will mark the 233rd birthday for the military branch. The Coast Guard's many years of service makes it one of the oldest organizations of the federal government.

2. Which is older, the Navy or Coast Guard?

The Coast Guard is older than the Navy. The Coast Guard was established in 1790 by Alexander Hamilton. The Navy was created by Congress in April 1798.

3. What is the motto of the Coast Guard?

The motto of the Coast Guard is "Semper Paratus" which means "always ready." The Coast Guard is always prepared and works every day of the year.

4. What is the Coast Guard?

The Coast Guard is one of America's six armed forces and is the only military branch that is a part of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Coast Guard has many humanitarian initiatives and does a lot of the work on and around the sea.

One of the Coast Guard's duties is to conduct search and rescue response. A recent example of this is when the Titan submersible went missing in the ocean on its way to the Titanic wreckage site.

The Coast Guard also enforces U.S. and international laws regarding the environment, assists in the reduction of marine pollution incidents, enforces environmental laws in place protecting both commercial and endangered species, enforces federal customs laws and patrols America's coasts, among other things.

5. Does the Coast Guard have to do basic training?

In order to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard, an individual must go through basic training, which includes academic and physical components.

The Coast Guard Training Center is in Cape May, New Jersey, and is home to an eight-week training program.

There are academic classes as well as hands-on training, which includes firearms, seamanship, firefighting, damage control and first aid.

Upon the completion of basic training, an individual's first assignment will be given about a week later as an unspecialized seaman or fireman.

6. Is the Coast Guard considered military?

The Coast Guard is considered to be military. Sometimes there is confusion because they are not part of the U.S. Department of Defense. Instead, they are part of the Department of Homeland Security. That being said, the Coast Guard is still a part of the United States armed forces.

7. How long do people in the Coast Guard serve?

The length of time that one serves differs, but on average, people typically serve eight years in the Coast Guard.

8. How do you join the Coast Guard?

If you are interested in joining the Coast Guard, the first step of the process is to find a recruiter. You can find a recruiter near you by going on the Coast Guard's website.

The next step is to schedule an interview with a recruiter. During this interview, you will be able to discuss your goals and the recruiter will make sure that you meet all the basic requirements to join.

Once you get past the interview stage, you will have to take two tests. One of these is a standardized test and the other is a physical exam. The standardized test is the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB. This test is used for all branches of the military. You will also need to complete a background check before joining.