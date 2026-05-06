Coast Guard asks public to identify sailboat moored near vessel where Lynette Hooker vanished in Bahamas

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The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public for help identifying a sailboat that it says may have been moored next to the one owned by Brian and Lynette Hooker the night Lynette disappeared in the Bahamas.

More than a month after 55-year-old Lynette's April 4 disappearance, the Coast Guard is still investigating the case. Brian said that his wife fell overboard from their eight-foot dinghy while the couple motored back to their yacht, Soulmate, off the coast of Elbow Cay around dusk. Soulmate was moored in Aunt Pat's Bay off the island.

The couple had been drinking at the Abaco Inn and attempted to return to the yacht despite high winds and choppy seas, which Brian said caused Lynette to fall overboard.

LYNETTE HOOKER MISSING IN BAHAMAS: TIMELINE OF MICHIGAN WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE, HUSBAND’S ARREST

"#CGIS [Coast Guard Investigative Service] is asking the public for info about the disappearance of Lynette Hooker w/in Aunt Pat’s Bay, BAH, [April. 4]," the Coast Guard said in a post on X, attaching grainy images of a nondescript sailboat. "CGIS is looking for the owner of the sailboat below moored near the SV Soulmate."

The Coast Guard asked those with information to submit tips through their phone application.

CBS reported that it obtained a Coast Guard memo on the search update.

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"The owners/occupants of the sailing vessel may have information relevant to the CGIS investigation," that memo said, according to CBS.

The Coast Guard declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Brian, 58, was detained for five days by Bahamian police following his wife's disappearance. Ultimately, he was not charged with a crime and was released from custody. He has denied wrongdoing in the case.

Upon his April 13 release from custody at the Central Police Station in Freeport, Grand Bahama, he told reporters he would remain in the Bahamas to search for his wife. The next day, he returned to the U.S.

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If he is charged with a crime, he could be extradited back to the Bahamas.

The Hookers lived in Michigan until they retired to their boat and lived out their dream of sailing in the tropics.

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Brian's Michigan-based attorney, Crystal Houser, hung up the phone when reached by Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Royal Bahamian Police Force.