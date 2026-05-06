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Missing Persons

Coast Guard asks public to identify sailboat moored near vessel where Lynette Hooker vanished in Bahamas

Brian Hooker was detained for five days by Bahamian police but released without charges

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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Husband's story sparks suspicion in Lynette Hooker's Bahamas disappearance Video

Husband's story sparks suspicion in Lynette Hooker's Bahamas disappearance

Brian Hooker’s attorney denies he had anything to do with his wife Lynette Hooker’s disappearance, but investigators and a former detective say major questions remain. New voicemails, messages, and abuse allegations are now intensifying scrutiny in the case.

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The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public for help identifying a sailboat that it says may have been moored next to the one owned by Brian and Lynette Hooker the night Lynette disappeared in the Bahamas.

More than a month after 55-year-old Lynette's April 4 disappearance, the Coast Guard is still investigating the case. Brian said that his wife fell overboard from their eight-foot dinghy while the couple motored back to their yacht, Soulmate, off the coast of Elbow Cay around dusk. Soulmate was moored in Aunt Pat's Bay off the island.

The couple had been drinking at the Abaco Inn and attempted to return to the yacht despite high winds and choppy seas, which Brian said caused Lynette to fall overboard.

LYNETTE HOOKER MISSING IN BAHAMAS: TIMELINE OF MICHIGAN WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE, HUSBAND’S ARREST

Brian Hooker standing outside Central Police Station with lawyer Terrel A. Butler in Freeport, The Bahamas

Brian Hooker visits the Central Police Station in Freeport, The Bahamas, on April 14, 2026, to retrieve his wedding ring and watch with his lawyer, Terrel A. Butler. Hooker was released from jail the previous night after police questioned him about the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

"#CGIS [Coast Guard Investigative Service] is asking the public for info about the disappearance of Lynette Hooker w/in Aunt Pat’s Bay, BAH, [April. 4]," the Coast Guard said in a post on X, attaching grainy images of a nondescript sailboat. "CGIS is looking for the owner of the sailboat below moored near the SV Soulmate."

Sailboat Brian Hooker Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in identifying a sailboat and its owners, who potentially saw Brian and Lynette Hooker on April 4, 2026, the night she disappeared in the Bahamas. Photo taken on an unknown date. (U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard asked those with information to submit tips through their phone application.

CBS reported that it obtained a Coast Guard memo on the search update.

Lynette Hooker (L and R) and Brian Hooker (C)

Lynette Hooker went missing after she fell off a small boat on Saturday evening. Her husband, Brian Hooker, reported her missing early Sunday morning. (Lynette Hooker/Facebook; Brian Hooker/Facebook)

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"The owners/occupants of the sailing vessel may have information relevant to the CGIS investigation," that memo said, according to CBS.

The Coast Guard declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Brian, 58, was detained for five days by Bahamian police following his wife's disappearance. Ultimately, he was not charged with a crime and was released from custody. He has denied wrongdoing in the case.

Upon his April 13 release from custody at the Central Police Station in Freeport, Grand Bahama, he told reporters he would remain in the Bahamas to search for his wife. The next day, he returned to the U.S.

Map showing reported movements of Brian and Lynnette Hooker between Abaco and Marsh Harbour

A map shows the reported movements of Brian and Lynnette Hooker on the night of April 4, 2026, between Abaco and Marsh Harbour in The Bahamas. (Fox News Digital)

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If he is charged with a crime, he could be extradited back to the Bahamas.

The Hookers lived in Michigan until they retired to their boat and lived out their dream of sailing in the tropics.

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Brian's Michigan-based attorney, Crystal Houser, hung up the phone when reached by Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Royal Bahamian Police Force.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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