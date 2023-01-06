Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
CO police fatally shoot armed man who opened fire at officers

Colorado officials were responding to a report of gunfire in a residential area

Associated Press
An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed a man during a confrontation in northern Colorado.

Investigators with the 19th Judicial District say officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in a residential area of the city late Wednesday night. Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire on them and a resident.

LA OFFICERS FATALLY SHOOT MAN ARMED WITH FOOT-LONG SHARP OBJECT

Multiple police departments responded to a report of shots fired in a residential area. The suspect found at the scene was fatally shot by the officers after he opened fire on police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Firestone and Mead police departments, as well as the Weld County Sheriff's Office, responded to assist. Officers then shot and killed the suspect.

No one else was injured, and investigators say they have not yet identified a motive. The suspect's name and age have not been released.