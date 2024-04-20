Climate activists arrested for blocking airstrip in Massachusetts

A group of ecoactivists were arrested after disrupting traffic at an airfield in Massachusetts on Saturday, the latest in the ongoing trend of public demonstrations against climate change.

Approximately two dozen protesters with the ecoactivist group Extinction Rebellion were arrested by police and taken into custody at Laurence G. Hanscom Airfield in Bedford.

The activists stood in the path of planes during taxi in order to "resist the proposed expansion of 17 new hangars, which would create a 300% increase in private jet services."

The group stated that the expansion at Hanscom Airfield would contribute to global climate concerns, setting back green initiatives in the state.

"The expected CO2 emissions from the resulting private jet flights would negate 70% of the climate benefits of all the solar PV ever installed in Massachusetts," Extinction Rebellion said in a press release following the demonstration and arrest.

While some blocked the airplanes during taxi, others placed themselves in front of entrances for Signature Aviation, Jet Aviation, and Atlantic Aviation, according to local reports.

"Extinction Rebellion condemns new fossil fuel infrastructure that will be in operation for decades, preventing us from achieving decarbonization and threatening us with runaway global heating and an uninhabitable Earth," the organization said.

Gov. Maura Healey was singled out by the organization, with explicit calls for her to oppose the airfield's planned hangar expansion.

"Extinction Rebellion calls on Governor Maura Healey to publicly oppose the Hanscom Airfield expansion, and all expansion of private airfields for the ultra-wealthy," the group said.

Police eventually responded to the disruption and arrested the protesters.

Massachusetts State Police said the protesters are charged with "trespassing, disorderly conduct, and potentially other related charges," according to local outlet WBZ News Radio 1030.