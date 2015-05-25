City board sorry for posting tweets asking if Cleveland should burn

Cleveland's Community Relations Board has apologized for several tweets that referenced tension between police and the public and invited comments on whether the city should "be burned down."

The board apologized on Twitter, saying it intended to spark dialogue but some of the messages this week from its new account were inappropriate. One questioned whether the city should burn like Baltimore or Ferguson, Missouri.

The board is a city agency. Its mission is to promote amicable relations among racial and cultural groups.

The now-deleted tweets were posted as the city prepares for a verdict in the manslaughter trial of policeman Michael Brelo. He's charged in the fatal shootings of two unarmed people after a car chase that ended with officers firing 137 shots.

City officials haven't said who wrote the tweets.