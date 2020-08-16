Cincinnati overnight violence leaves 18 shot, 4 fatally: police

At least 18 people were shot, four fatally, during a violent night in Cincinnati, police said.

Ten people were shot on East McMicken Avenue and Lang Street in Over-the-Rhine, four were shot on Chalfonte Place in Avondale, and three were shot near Lincoln and Gilbert avenues in Walnut Hills. An additional shooting later Sunday morning was reported by The Associated Press, bringing the total wounded to 18.

During the incident at Over-the-Rhine, one died at the scene and another at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; they were identified in a statement as 34-year-old Robert Rogers and 30-year-old Jaquiez Grant.

GUNFIRE SHATTERS OHIO TEEN'S BACKYARD BIRTHDAY PARTY, KILLING GIRL, 8

"These all seem to be separate, independent incidents, but horrific and tragic that we have this much violence and potential for that much loss of life in our city," Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.

“One extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati,” Neudigate said. “Why? That’s going to be the question.”

Cincinnati’s police chief, Eliot Isaac, later called the level of violence “unacceptable.”

PHILADELPHIA WEEKEND GUN VIOLENCE LEAVES 4 DEAD, 15 WOUNDED

“I am calling on all citizens of this great city to say enough is enough! We must not sit by silently and say we can’t do anything to end gun violence,” Isaac said in a statement. “We all have a moral obligation to stop the violence and stop the killing in our communities.”

The violence comes a day after another shooting killed 17-year-old Aurora McCarter. Police responded to reports that someone was shot on the 3400 block of Bassett Road around 11 p.m. Friday. The victim was rushed to Mercy Health Queen City Medical Center, where she died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Like many other law enforcement agencies in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, the Cincinnati Police Department faces calls to cut its budget and make changes to its city charter.

An amendment being considered for the ballot in November would replace police with a "public safety department" that would only arm officers responding to reports of violent crime, WCPO reported.

Fox News' Nick Givas and The Associated Press contributed to this report