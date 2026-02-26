Swalwell campaign sets off alarm bells after accepting $25K donation from CCP-tied lawyer: 'Outrageous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Eric Swalwell's, D-Calif., gubernatorial campaign continues to be bankrolled by Keliang "Clay" Zhu despite concerns over his ties to China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Zhu donated another $25,000 to Swalwell's campaign earlier this month after he had already donated $5,000 to Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign in November and previously donated over $10,000 to his House campaigns.

Zhu is a partner at DeHeng Law Offices PC, a top Beijing law firm that has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and has also donated thousands to Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign. The law firm’s website shows their lone "Silicon Valley Office," located in Pleasanton, Calif., appears to only have a single lawyer who works there – Zhu, who has a history of fighting for Chinese interests in the U.S.

"Once again, Congressman Swalwell got caught with his hand in the CCP cookie jar," lamented Michael Lucci, a top China expert and the founder and CEO of State Armor Action. "It's simply outrageous that Congressman Swallwell would take even more money from Keliang Zhu after Zhu’s connections to the CCP were made public."

A Fox News Digital review in January revealed that the law firm Zhu is a partner in was founded as the China Law Office , which was a subsidiary firm established by the CCP’s Ministry of Justice in the early 1990s before being renamed the DeHeng Law Offices in 1995.

While the firm, which has over two dozen offices in China, portrays themselves as independent, the firm and its lawyers continue to have longstanding cooperation with the Chinese government's departments and major state-owned enterprises. Many of the firm's China-based attorneys also have a history of working in Chinese politics.

Zhu, who is originally from China, touts several examples of how he has helped Chinese state-owned enterprises and other Chinese companies get a foothold in the United States, according to his bio on the law firm's website.

For example, he touts representing an "investment fund of a major state-owned enterprise in acquiring majority shares in one data analytics software company in the Silicon Valley," which he valued at $100M. Another bio for Zhu touts how he "has assisted Chinese companies and funds to complete more than $9 billion investments in the fields of chips, unmanned vehicles, new energy, artificial intelligence, industrial automation, and biopharmaceuticals in the United States."

"On behalf of Chinese enterprises, he has negotiated with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Treasury and other organizations for many times and achieved compliance plans, which greatly reduced the compliance risks for Chinese clients in the United States," the bio continued.

The bios also indicate Zhu helped advise "a governmental investment fund from Shenzhen for its compliance with CFIUS regulations in the U.S." and represented "WeChat users in a historic lawsuit that sued President Trump and successfully stopped his WeChat ban in 2020."

At the time, Trump’s first administration sounded the alarm over WeChat and said the "data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information" and was concerned that the CCP would use data to stalk dissenters or control messaging inside the United States, such as launching disinformation campaigns. Similar efforts to restrict WeChat have occurred in countries like Australia and India, according to the White House.

Meanwhile, after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit intended to stop a Texas law banning Chinese nationals from owning or leasing land in the state, Zhu described the legislation as "unfair, unconstitutional and un-American," according to AsAmNews, a daily news site focused on Asian-American and Pacific-Islander communities. Zhu similarly expressed disfavor with a Florida law meant to prevent individuals from countries that are foreign adversaries to the United States, such as China, from buying up land.

DeHeng Law Office's other China-based attorneys have a history of working in Chinese politics as well. This has largely been through the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which is a "key mechanism for multi-party cooperation and political consultation" under the leadership of the CCP, according to the CPPCC website, and is a crucial tool of the United Front strategy to influence U.S. policy.

For example, Zhixu Wu, who is a "Director and Senior Partner" of the Kunming, China-based office of DeHeng Law Offices, is a member of the "Standing Committee of the 13th Kunming Committee of the CPPCC" and a member "of the 12th Yunnan Committee of the CPPCC." His bio also says he was previously awarded in 2017 with "the title of ‘Excellent League Member’ for the second assistance event of the National Lawyers Service Group," which was approved by the "Eight Bureau of United Front Work Department of CPC Central Committee, Guidance Department of Lawyer’s Notarization Work of the Ministry of Justice."

Swalwell's ties to China have come under scrutiny before, particularly after Chinese national, Christine Fang, also known as "Fang Fang," gained special access to him and his campaign. She was deemed by U.S. officials to be part of a counterintelligence effort linked to China meant to influence and get close to U.S. political figures.

Swalwell has repeatedly claimed he cut off ties as soon as U.S. intelligence officials warned him of the threat and a congressional ethics investigation into the matter eventually found no wrongdoing on Swalwell's behalf. However, he was ultimately removed by Republicans from his post on the House Intelligence Committee, with then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy citing Swalwell's past run-in with a suspected Chinese spy.

Fox News Digital uncovered a previously unreported 2013 Facebook post by China's San Francisco consulate last month showing Swalwell touting "great potential" for U.S.-China cooperation during a meeting with a senior CCP diplomat early in his career, which came during the same time period when Swalwell was allegedly targeted by Chinese espionage efforts.

The Facebook post was also "liked" by Fang Fang, Fox News Digital's review found.

"First, Swalwell had a fiery romance with Fang Fang, a CCP honeypot. Then he was caught taking campaign money from China’s favorite big law firm. Congressman Swalwell is either totally oblivious to the dangers of flirting with CCP operatives, or he doesn’t care and would take a check from Xi Jinping himself," Lucci told Fox News Digital. "Congress should pass a law to prohibit campaign cash from Communist China before Swalwell’s sweet tooth has him hunting for another CCP honey pot or cookie jar."

The Swalwell campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.