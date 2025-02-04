Dozens of illegals arrested in Trump’s home county in Florida

Amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 32 criminal illegal immigrants in the president’s Florida home county.

Crimes committed by those arrested include drug-related offenses, prostitution, robbery, fraud and driving under the influence.

The agency announced on Monday that officials arrested 32 criminal illegal aliens through "targeted immigration enforcement operations" in Palm Beach County on Jan. 27 and 28.

Trump’s permanent residence, Mar-a-Lago, is in Palm Beach County, which is a highly affluent county known for its pristine beaches and golf courses.

According to the Monday announcement, ICE officers and agents based in Miami, in coordination with the U.S. Border Patrol, arrested criminal immigrants from Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Though the ICE statement did not name any of the detainees, the agency said those arrested included a 30-year-old Venezuelan male convicted of drug possession, robbery and resisting an officer; a 44-year-old Haitian female convicted of battery, drug possession and prostitution; a 24-year-old Cuban male convicted of fraud through illegal use of a credit card and larceny; and a 25-year-old Guatemalan male convicted of cocaine possession and driving under the influence.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE to obtain information on the detained criminal migrants’ identities but had not heard back at the time of publication.

The ICE statement said that all those arrested will remain detained pending their removal from the U.S. or hearing before an immigration judge.

This comes as ICE and federal authorities under the new Trump administration have unleashed a string of targeted operations, arresting several thousand illegal immigrants since Trump’s second term began on Jan. 20.

ICE officers have been seen carrying out raids of homes, work sites and other establishments, while deportations have also ramped up, with the Trump administration beginning flights this week, transporting the most violent migrants to Guantánamo Bay.

According to a separate ICE statement, the agency has been conducting "enhanced enforcement operations" in Chicago and New York with routine daily operations taking place throughout the country. The agency said it is currently utilizing a "whole-of-government approach" to target criminal aliens with no legal basis for removal.

In many cases, ICE is partnering with the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Marshals Service to carry out these arrests.

Fox News Digital breaking news writer Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.