Child porn suspects: Suspension of attorney general's law license invalidates prosecution

Attorneys for three Pennsylvania men charged with possessing child pornography say the suspension of Attorney General Kathleen Kane's law license invalidates her office's prosecution of them.

The defense made that argument Tuesday in Armstrong County, where Deputy Attorney General Jessel Costa is prosecuting the men.

The state Supreme Court has suspended Kane's law license while she defends herself against charges that she illegally orchestrated the release of grand jury information to embarrass political foes. Kane has denied that and contends she doesn't need a law license to administer her office.

But defense attorney Chuck Pascal says Kane can't deputize others to do legal work while she's not a practicing attorney.

Kane's spokesman and Costa say the prosecutions are on solid legal footing.

The judge will rule in a few days.