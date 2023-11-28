Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

Child dies in fall from apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

Police said the fall was captured on surveillance footage

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the circumstances that led to a child's death in a fall from a downtown apartment building.

Police have not confirmed the child's name but say it was a boy under age 12. Capt. Corey Carlisle said Tuesday that police are still working to determine how far he fell.

Missouri Fox News graphic

Two people were killed and a third was injured after a small plane crashed into a wooded area near the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. (Fox News)

SOUTH CAROLINA 6-YEAR-OLD DEAD AFTER FALLING FROM GOLF CART

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard and found the child with "bodily trauma" in an alley. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the fall was captured on surveillance footage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The death is being investigated as "suspicious," but police say it may be several weeks before a report is completed by the medical examiner's office and for police to follow up on leads in the investigation.