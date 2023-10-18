Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

South Carolina 6-year-old dead after falling from golf cart

Aarow Robinson, 6, was struck by the vehicle at approximately 6:58 pm and rushed to the emergency room, where he was pronounced deceased

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
A 6-year-old boy from South Carolina is dead after falling from a golf cart over the weekend, officials said.

Aarow Robinson, 6, was a passenger on a golf cart riding along North Creek Drive in Summerville on Saturday when he fell out and was unintentionally run over by the vehicle, The Post and Courier reported.

The accidental crash happened at approximately 6:58 p.m., and he was rushed to an emergency room, where he was pronounced deceased, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell of the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

No criminal charges or traffic violations were filed in connection with the accident, per the report.

Houses in Summerville

A 6-year-old boy is dead after falling from a golf cart in Summerville, South Carolina, on Saturday, Oct. 14, officials said. (Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office but did not immediately receive a response.

A map of Summerville

Officials said Aarow Robinson, 6, was a passenger on a golf cart riding along North Creek Drive in Summerville when he fell off and was struck by the vehicle. (Google Maps)

A google map photo of the street where the death occurred

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the boy's death. (Google Maps)

The death remains under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to WCIV.