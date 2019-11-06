Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson to announce retirement soon, report says

Eddie Johnson, the beleaguered Chicago Police superintendent, is reportedly set to announce his retirement this week -- a move that comes just days after Johnson said he was only considering resigning and amid an investigation into an incident in which officers found him asleep in his car at a stop sign.

Johnson is expected to put an end to his 31 years of service in the city’s police department later this week, sources told the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday. He's overseen policing in Chicago -- one of America's most crime-ridden cities -- since 2016.

Johnson told reporters at a City Hall budget meeting Monday that he only was contemplating retirement – but not that he would actually retire.

The 59-year-old has maintained that his career decisions are not linked to a recent incident in which he was caught sleeping in a car at a stop sign.

If Johnson steps down by the end of the week, it would be the second high-profile police retirement this week. On Monday, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill announced he was resigning after three years in order to take a job in the private sector.