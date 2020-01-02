Chicago woman jumps out 11th floor window with son, 1, after stabbing her father: report

A Chicago woman is accused of killing two children Thursday after jumping out of an 11th-flloor window of an apartment building with one child--her 1-year-old son--and leaving another child, who was 2, unresponsive in a bathtub.

Chicago police say the woman jumped out the window after stabbing her 70-year-old father several times.

The Chicago Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex around 1:50 a.m. where they found the woman, believed to be in her 30s, lying on the ground with a 1-year-old, FOX32 reported, citing law enforcement.

Police went to an apartment on the 11th floor where they found a boy, 2, in the bathtub and the 70-year-old man with several stab wounds to his face and body.

The man reportedly told police that the young woman is his daughter, and that she had stabbed him before grabbing her young son and jumping out the window.

The relationship between the suspect and the second child was not immediately clear. Police did not identify the woman.

The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago where they were pronounced dead, FOX32 reported. The suspect and her father were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they are in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and infants’ deaths were not immediately clear.