Chicago woman with concealed carry license foils attempted carjacking by shooting man in head

A 23-year-old woman with a concealed-carry permit defended herself against four armed men who attempted to carjack her last week on the South Side of Chicago.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was sitting in her car in the Calumet Heights neighborhood just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue when four men spilled out of a black sedan, according to a local CBS affiliate.

When one of the men attempted to open her car door while brandishing a gun, the woman shot the would-be carjacker in the head before running away from the car.

One of the other men reportedly shot her in the left arm, and she was later taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

The man she shot in the head was reportedly taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, though the woman's other three attackers escaped from the scene.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Crime has spiked in the Windy City in the last year, with homicides reaching an all-time high in a quarter-century in 2021.

Robbery reports have surged 15% in 2022, according to Chicago police records . Holdups have gone up 11% since 2020 and 2019, though they decreased 10% compared to 2018.

In just one hour, seven carjackings were reported on Chicago’s West Side on Friday morning, police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The victims were held at gunpoint in some of the alleged carjackings, which took place on several streets.

Earlier this month, a concealed-carry holder interrupted an attempted robbery in an altercation that left both the suspect and a grocery store clerk dead.

Nicholas Williams, 24, attempted to rob El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd St. on the South Shore at about 6:20 p.m.